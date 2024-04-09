27 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
type here...

Rahul Gandhi to visit Assam on April 17, to clash with PM Modi’s schedule

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, April 9: Ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Assam on April 17, according to sources. He will participate in public gatherings in the Jorhat and Dibrugarh districts. The Congress anticipates a large turnout at these events.

- Advertisement -

This news follows Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam on the same day. Gandhi, the MP for Wayanad, will campaign for Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress candidate from Jorhat, and for Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi in Dibrugarh.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of Communications, is also expected in Assam to manage the party’s election activities. He will hold press conferences in Jorhat and Guwahati on April 11.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections approach, both ruling and opposition parties are intensifying their campaigning.

Gandhi’s visit coincides with PM Modi’s, leading to heightened political activity. Earlier, Assam Chief Minister stated that PM Modi will be in Assam on April 17 while attending BJP candidate Suresh Bora’s nomination filing event in Nagaon.

7 Amazing Sea Bridges In The World
7 Amazing Sea Bridges In The World
5 Most Used Spices In South India
5 Most Used Spices In South India
Places To Visit In North-East India
Places To Visit In North-East India
Famous South Indian Fish Delicacies
Famous South Indian Fish Delicacies
7 Must Try Street Foods In India
7 Must Try Street Foods In India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Delhi HC dismisses Kejriwal’s plea challenging ED arrest, to approach SC

The Hills Times - 0
7 Amazing Sea Bridges In The World 5 Most Used Spices In South India Places To Visit In North-East India Famous South Indian Fish Delicacies 7 Must Try Street Foods In India