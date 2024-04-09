Rahul Gandhi to visit Assam on April 17, to clash with PM Modi’s schedule

HT Digital,

Guwahati, April 9: Ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Assam on April 17, according to sources. He will participate in public gatherings in the Jorhat and Dibrugarh districts. The Congress anticipates a large turnout at these events.

This news follows Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam on the same day. Gandhi, the MP for Wayanad, will campaign for Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress candidate from Jorhat, and for Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi in Dibrugarh.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of Communications, is also expected in Assam to manage the party’s election activities. He will hold press conferences in Jorhat and Guwahati on April 11.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections approach, both ruling and opposition parties are intensifying their campaigning.

Gandhi’s visit coincides with PM Modi’s, leading to heightened political activity. Earlier, Assam Chief Minister stated that PM Modi will be in Assam on April 17 while attending BJP candidate Suresh Bora’s nomination filing event in Nagaon.