“Rahul Gandhi will regret…”, Himanta ups the ante against Gaurav Gogoi

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 28: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday intensified his attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, making a series of serious accusations that include alleged links to Pakistan’s establishment and espionage activities.

- Advertisement -

Sarma claimed he would unveil “damning” evidence on September 10, raising the political temperature in the state ahead of potential disclosures.

“What I will reveal on September 10 will make Rahul Gandhi regret why he appointed such a person to a leadership role,” Sarma declared, referring to Gogoi’s position as Congress president in Assam. “There are serious national security implications. We will take action.”

Addressing reporters after a cabinet meeting, Sarma alleged that Gogoi’s 2013 visit to Pakistan represented only a fraction—”10 percent”—of the full story. He further claimed that Gogoi’s wife, Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi, was involved in collecting sensitive government information for unnamed international climate lobbies. “We have documents to prove that his wife was collecting intelligence outputs of the Government of India,” Sarma stated, though he did not present any documentation publicly.

The Chief Minister suggested the alleged operation had links to Pakistan’s Interior Ministry and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He also questioned the circumstances surrounding Gogoi’s visit to Pakistan, emphasizing its timing before Gogoi entered Parliament and noting that he resided in the Chief Minister’s residence at the time as the son of then-CM Tarun Gogoi.

- Advertisement -

Adding to the allegations, Sarma raised questions about the citizenship status of Gogoi’s children. He claimed that Gogoi applied in 2021 to alter his son’s citizenship status and surrendered a British passport, while noting that Gogoi’s daughter was born in England.

Sarma accused the Congress party of continuing what he called a historical affinity with Pakistan. “Rahul Gandhi must answer now. The Congress has always patronised Pakistan—and in Gogoi’s appointment, they’ve done it again,” he alleged.

In response, Gaurav Gogoi earlier in the day addressed the swirling controversy, confirming that he visited Pakistan once, in 2013, and did so in accordance with all government regulations. He described the visit as above board and transparent.

“My personal and professional life has always been transparent and aligned with the national interest,” Gogoi stated. He also defended his wife’s record, saying she had worked for an international NGO and had been stationed in Pakistan in 2011 as part of her professional assignments.

- Advertisement -

With the Chief Minister promising explosive revelations next month and the Congress camp standing firm, the political showdown in Assam appears poised to escalate further.