Rahul ‘unpadh baccha’, has no knowledge about politics: Assam CM

GUWAHATI, Oct 18: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent comment on dynasty politics, describing him as an ‘unpadh baccha’ (illiterate child) who has no knowledge about politics.

Gandhi had referred to the positions held by Union home minister Amit Shah’s son in the BCCI, during a press conference in poll-bound Mizoram on Tuesday.

“What does Amit Shah’s son do? What is he doing exactly? What does (defence minister) Rajnath Singh’s son do? Last I heard was Amit Shah’s son is running Indian cricket… Look at leaders in the BJP and ask yourself the question what their children are doing? Many of their children are dynasties,” Gandhi had said in reponse to a query.

The home minister’s son Jay Shah is the secretary of the BCCI and president of the Asian Cricket Council, while Singh’s son is an Uttar Pradesh MLA.

‘How does Amit Shah’s son come into the picture? He is not in BJP but Rahul’s entire family is in politics… Rahul thinks the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is a wing of the BJP. Don’t ask me much about him, he is an ‘unpadh baccha’ (illiterate child),” Sarma told reporters here.

‘Can Rajnath Singh’s son, who is just an MLA in UP, be compared to (Congress general secretary) Priyanka Gandhi? Does he control the BJP?” Sarma said.

He said Rahul Gandhi should give opportunity to new people and then talk about dynasty politics.

“Rahul has no knowledge about politics, and does not realise that he is at the core of dynasty politics… A family — mother, father, grandfather, sister, brother — everybody is in politics and is controlling the party. But, how can he see a parallel to that in the BJP?’ the chief minister said. (PTI)