Rajnath Singh attends UPPL, BJP, AGP Workers’ Meet

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 14: A party workers’ meeting of the NDA alliance partners – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) was conducted at the Green Field, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar on Thursday where several thousand party workers and leaders participated.

Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh graced the occasion as the chief guest amidst the presence of UPPL president and chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Region Pramod Boro, Assam Pradesh BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, state cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, and senior AGP leader Karna Mohan Roy.

Union minister Singh lauded the organisers for arranging the party workers’ meet representing the UPPL, BJP, and AGP parties in Kokrajhar. He said that the NDA alliance government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi is rendering relentless services towards the welfare and development of the country and is dedicated to ushering in massive sustainable development activities.

He said that the government of India under the NDA alliance is working dedicatedly towards the integration and upliftment of the common masses across the country.

He said that PM Narendra Modi is becoming PM for a third consecutive term as common masses are coming forward to extend support to the NDA alliance across the country.

CEM of the Bodoland Territorial Region Pramod Boro stated that PM Narendra Modi resides in every heart of the Bodoland region, and the National Democratic Alliance will win a landslide victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 with majority support coming forward across the state.

He said that the UPPL-led UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance government in the BTR is now seeing massive development with integration among communities.

He extended his thanks to Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh for his visit to Kokrajhar.

“It was a joyous occasion to welcome the esteemed Defence minister, Rajnath Singh Ji, to Kokrajhar – the City of Peace. We were privileged to have him as the chief guest at the UPPL-BJP-AGP Workers’ Meeting today. His motivating speech has ignited enthusiasm and confidence among all of us and has energised our dedicated workers,” expressed Boro.

Boro further added, “Your esteemed presence at the Karyakarta Sammelan will rejuvenate the spirit of our BJP+UPPL+AGP alliance as we gear up for the #LokSabhaElections2024. The nation eagerly anticipates the historic third term of PM Narendra Modi, and together, we will strive to surpass the target of AbkiBar400Paar.”

Among others, MLA Lawrence Islary and NDA alliance partner UPPL candidate for Kokrajhar HPC Joyanta Basumatary were also present at the meet.