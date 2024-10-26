Ranoj Pegu urges Higher Edu Institutions to boost semiconductor industry

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 26: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu called on Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to actively support the semiconductor industry through targeted education, research, and youth skill-building at the International Symposium on “Semiconductor Scenario: Technological Challenges and Prospects in Northeast India”, a press release said on Saturday.

The event, hosted by Gauhati University in collaboration with the North East India Scientific and Entrepreneurial Diaspora, aimed to bridge academic insights with industry practices to enhance Northeast India’s role in the semiconductor sector.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “Organized by North East India Scientific and Entrepreneurial Diaspora in collaboration with GU, the event aimed at bridging academic knowledge with industry practices.”

The symposium highlighted opportunities for students to pursue innovative ideas and start-ups in the semiconductor field, a key industry driving India’s ambitions for technological self-reliance.

“During my address, I emphasized the need for Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to support the semiconductor industry by focusing on education, research, and skilling the youth. This will ensure that our students are prepared to meet industry demands and contribute effectively”, Pegu added.

The symposium was graced by dignitaries including Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University; Dr. Jayanta Y. Singh, Executive Director at NIELIT India; Dr. Jaideep Baruah, Director of Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC); and Prof. Kandarpa Kumar Sarma, Head of the Electronics and Communication Engineering Department at Gauhati University.