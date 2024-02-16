19 C
RBI extends deadline for Paytm payments bank customers

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Feb 16: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the deadline for customers of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to make deposits and credit transactions by another 15 days. The new deadline is now March 15, 2024.

This decision has been taken amidst a crisis surrounding the bank that has caused concerns among customers and regulatory authorities.

The RBI has clarified that after the new deadline, no further deposits, credit transactions or top-ups will be allowed in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards, etc., other than any interest, cashbacks, sweep in from partner banks or refunds which may be credited anytime.

This follows a January 31 order from the RBI that asked PPBL to stop further deposits, credit transactions, or top-ups after February 29. The RBI’s decision is based on an in-depth audit and subsequent validation report by external auditors that uncovered ongoing non-compliance and significant supervisory concerns at Paytm Payments Bank Ltd.

In light of these findings, the RBI imposed various restrictions on the bank. For the convenience of customers and the general public, the RBI has also released a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) regarding the situation at PPBL.

