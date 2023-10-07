Reception Committee Formed

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 6: In a meeting held at Karbi People’s Hall in Taralangso, Karbi Anglong, the Reception Committee (RC) for the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) was officially established. KYF, the oldest ethnic festival in Northeast India, is annually organized by the Karbi Cultural Society (KCS) to showcase the rich culture, language, and traditions of the Karbi community.

Following a comprehensive discussion, the committee appointed Bidyasing Engleng, the MLA of Diphu, as the president, and Richard Tokbi, Executive Member (EM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), as the general secretary. Additionally, key figures such as chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, MP Horen Sing Bey, the district commissioner (DC), and the superintendent of police (SP) were designated as advisors.

Chandrasing Kro, the president of KCS, who chaired the meeting, informed the media that the RC has been formed to ensure the smooth execution of the Golden Jubilee celebration. Kro emphasised that the festival, with the esteemed presence of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will be a grand event. He fervently appealed to the people of Karbi Anglong to cooperate in maintaining discipline and peace during the festival.

Kro further revealed that 20 sub-committees have been established for various purposes related to the celebration. Notably, the Golden Jubilee KYF is scheduled to take place from January 12 to 19, 2024, deviating from its traditional February timeframe.

