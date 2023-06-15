Record-Breaking Success For ‘Daswani Classes’ As 100 Students Shine In NEET

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, June 14: Continuing their legacy of excellence, ‘Daswani Classes,’ a leading coaching institute in the small town, has once again achieved remarkable results in the All India Medical Science Entrance Examination (NEET).

Out of the 100 students from this Nagaon-based coaching center who appeared for the examination, every single student has cleared the entrance with flying colours.

After the announcement of the results, Pranjal Kr Bora, the head of ‘Daswani Classes,’ expressed his pride in the achievements of the students. He shared with local media that more than 45 students from the coaching center have secured admission to government medical colleges and hospitals in the state.

Bora further mentioned that the coaching unit had appointed eight highly experienced teaching experts from Rajasthan to guide and prepare the students for the entrance examination, maintaining the institute’s commitment to providing quality education.