Red Alert Issued for Assam and Meghalaya as Extremely Heavy Rainfall Forecast

GUWAHATI, JUNE 18: The Union Home Ministry has issued an emergency alert after a red alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on very heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya. The red alert will be active on June 18 and 19 and an orange alert for June 20, as weather will continue to be severe.

As a reaction, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has advised the people to stay on high alert and use caution. The impending downpour also carries an extreme threat of localized flash floods and landslides, particularly in sensitive hilly areas and low-lying grounds.

Authorities have strongly recommended individuals residing in landslide-affected areas to move to safer areas. Citizens are also being asked to refrain from all non-essential travel during this time to reduce risk.

In order to help the public in case of an emergency, ASDMA has released a collection of helpline numbers:

• ASDMA Emergency Numbers: 0361-1070, 0361-1079, 0361-112

• District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA): 0361-1077

The state government has requested that citizens remain vigilant and keep a close eye on weather forecasts as the system continues to intensify.