Religious gathering ‘Hobha’ attract thousands in West Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, Jan 21: The Bishop of Diphu, Rt Rev Paul Mattekat, graced a religious gathering known as ‘Hobha’ in West Karbi Anglong. The event brought together over five thousand Catholic believers at Rengthama, near Satgaon in West Karbi Anglong, where a Holy Mass was conducted.

The Parish Priest Fr CA John of Satgaon Parish, Fr CB John, the Parish Priest of Sojong, and others were present during the Holy Mass. The theme of the ‘Hobha’ was derived from Mark 10-14, focusing on the passage ‘Let children come to me… and do not hinder them’.

In his sermon, Bishop Paul Mattekat urged the believers to maintain steadfastness in their faith. He mentioned the role of parents in caring for the overall welfare of their children, encouraging education, and fostering a connection to the church.

The religious gathering was attended by Fr Albert Thyrniang, Fr Justin Chinapa-raj, Fr Charles Sangma, Fr Bernard Sangma, and nuns, contributing to the spiritual atmosphere of the event.

