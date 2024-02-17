15 C
Renowned cultural figure Moon Baruah passes away

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Feb 16: Moon Baruah, a renowned cultural worker, artist, founder member of Milita Silpi Samaj, Sivasagar Natya Samaj, and Sivasagar Nagarik Santha, as well as the proprietor of Picolo Hotel, passed away on Friday afternoon at Siu Ka Pha Hospital, near here, after a brief illness. He was 87.

Moon Baruah, the grandson of maujadar Durga Prasad Baruah and the fourth son of Tarini Prasad Baruah, was actively involved in the cultural world of the state and was a close associate of Parag Chaliha, Phunu Baruah, Girija Prasad Baruah, and many other renowned cultural workers of yesteryears.

Baruah is survived by his wife, two daughters, two sons-in-law, and grandchildren.

Several organisations in Sivasagar, including Natya Samaj, Milita Silpi Samaj, Rangpur Sahitya Sabha, Brihattar Sivasagar Press Club, Sivasagar Press Club, E-media Association, Griffon Club, Sivasagar Byabosayee Santha, have expressed their condolences on the passing of this leading citizen.

His last rites will be performed on Sunday.

