Reports of rhino-poaching incident at Kaziranga National Park ‘fallacious’ and ‘inaccurate

HT Digital,

Kaziranga, March 23: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has refuted reports of a rhino found dead with its horn removed at the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve in Assam as ‘fallacious’ and ‘inaccurate’.

These reports surfaced earlier today, prompting a clarification from the PIB. According to the statement issued on Saturday, a male rhino carcass was indeed discovered by the forest patrolling staff on 23rd March 2024.

However, the rhino had not been poached. Sonali Ghosh, Director, KNPTR, clarified that the rhino had severe facial injuries and deep wounds, caused by another male rhino due to infighting.

The nasal bone and part of the horn were intact, and no bullet injuries were detected. The rhino, estimated to be over 25 years old, had likely lost a fight to a younger, stronger male.