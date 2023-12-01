Rescued Assam workers duo from Uttarkashi tunnel reach Guwahati

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 1: Two workers from Kokrajhar district in Assam, who were among the 41 individuals rescued from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, arrived in Guwahati on Friday.

The rescued persons, Sanjay Basumatary and Ram Prasad Narzary, reached Delhi airport from Dehradun earlier today.

From Delhi, they were flown to the Borjhar Airport in Guwahati. After undergoing medical tests at the AIIMS Rishikesh, the workers were declared perfectly fit. The District Disaster Management Officer will escort the persons from Guwahati to Kokrajhar.

The two men expressed their gratitude towards the Government of India for initiating the rescue operations. Reportedly, they have now left for their homes in Kokrajhar. On November 12, 2023, a collapse occurred in the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot due to debris falling in a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side.

The State and Central Governments promptly mobilised resources to rescue the 41 trapped labours. On November 28, after 17 days of rescue operations, all trapped workers were successfully evacuated from the Silkyara Tunnel collapse site.