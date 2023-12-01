18 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 2, 2023
type here...

Rescued Assam workers duo from Uttarkashi tunnel reach Guwahati

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 1: Two workers from Kokrajhar district in Assam, who were among the 41 individuals rescued from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, arrived in Guwahati on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The rescued persons, Sanjay Basumatary and Ram Prasad Narzary, reached Delhi airport from Dehradun earlier today.

From Delhi, they were flown to the Borjhar Airport in Guwahati. After undergoing medical tests at the AIIMS Rishikesh, the workers were declared perfectly fit. The District Disaster Management Officer will escort the persons from Guwahati to Kokrajhar.

The two men expressed their gratitude towards the Government of India for initiating the rescue operations. Reportedly, they have now left for their homes in Kokrajhar. On November 12, 2023, a collapse occurred in the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot due to debris falling in a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side.

The State and Central Governments promptly mobilised resources to rescue the 41 trapped labours. On November 28, after 17 days of rescue operations, all trapped workers were successfully evacuated from the Silkyara Tunnel collapse site.

7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers
Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers
Benefits of Eating Eggs In The Morning
Benefits of Eating Eggs In The Morning
India’s Top 10 Coldest Places
India’s Top 10 Coldest Places
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam CM inaugurates final match of tea tribes and adivasi football...

The Hills Times - 0
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers Benefits of Eating Eggs In The Morning India’s Top 10 Coldest Places