Retired assistant teacher passes away in Demow

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Dec 19: Biren Chetia, aged 82 and a former assistant teacher at Athabari Higher Secondary School, breathed his last on Tuesday morning at Siu-Ka-Pha Multi Hospital, located in Desang Rajabari near Demow. Chetia, a resident of Athabari Chetia Gaon, had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past two days due to ailing health.

- Advertisement -

The news of Biren Chetia’s demise has been met with deep sorrow, especially in the Athabari community. The Athabari Higher Secondary School expressed its condolences for the loss of a respected retired faculty member. The entire Athabari area has joined in mourning the passing of Biren Chetia, acknowledging his contributions to education.

Survived by his wife, two sons, and a large circle of relatives, Biren Chetia’s departure marks the end of an era for those who knew him. His dedication to shaping young minds during his tenure as an assistant teacher has left a lasting impact on the community. The residents of Athabari and beyond extended their heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.