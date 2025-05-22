25 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Retired director of Assam Library Services passes away

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
TEZPUR, May 21: Bhagawan Chandra Sarmah, retired Director of State Library Services, Assam, and a respected social figure, passed away at the age of 84 on Monday at a private hospital while undergoing treatment. A resident of Kundil Nagar in Tezpur, Sarmah was widely known for his lifelong dedication to the promotion of knowledge and community service.

Born in 1942 in Nalbari, Sarmah began his career as a librarian at the Silchar District Library. Over the years, he served in various libraries across the state, including the Tezpur and Lakhimpur District Libraries. He voluntarily retired in 2000 as the Director of State Library Services, Assam. Throughout his career, he remained a staunch advocate for accessible education and was deeply passionate about literature and library development.

Known for his professionalism, integrity, and kindness, Sarmah was admired by colleagues and community members alike. Even after retirement, he remained an active figure in the community, sharing his experience and guiding younger generations.

He is survived by his two daughters—Urvashi Sharma (son-in-law Palash Thakur) and Vaswati Sarmah (son-in-law Siddhartha Barthakur)—and two granddaughters, Tvisha Thakur and Treiya Thakur.

The news of his demise was met with an outpouring of grief across the region. Several organizations and individuals, including Tezpur MLA Prithviraj Rabha, former MLA Brindaban Goswami, former MP Pallab Lochan Das, Amtron Vice Chairman Ritubaran Sarmah, Sonitpur Deputy Commissioner Ankur Bharali, former Sonitpur DC and present Kamrup (Rural) DC Deba Kumar Mishra, District Information and Public Relations Officer Ankita Gogoi, officers and staff of Tezpur District Library, Sonitpur Zila Sahitya Sabha, Tezpur Sahitya Sabha, Baan Theatre, and many local residents have expressed their deep condolences.

Bhagawan Chandra Sarmah will be remembered for his enduring legacy in the field of library services and his unwavering commitment to education and public service.

