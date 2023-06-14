Review meeting held on implementation of BTR Peace Accord clauses

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 13: A review meeting was conducted on Monday evening at Janata Bhawan, Dispur in Guwahati to discuss the progress made in the implementation of the clauses of the Bodo Peace Accord, 2020 (Bodoland Territorial Region). The government of Assam reiterated its commitment to fully implement all the provisions of the BTR accord.

The BTR peace accord, signed on January 27, 2020, marked the third Bodo Peace Accord achieved through tripartite peace talks, fostering enduring peace and harmony among communities in the Bodoland region.

Chaired by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the meeting was attended by cabinet minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region Pramod Boro, executive members Ranjit Basumatary and Ghanashyam Das, MCLAs Sanjoy Swargiary and Saikhong Basumatary, as well as former NDFB leader Anjalu Basumatary.

During the meeting, a comprehensive discussion took place on the action taken report regarding the implementation of the Bodo Peace Accord, 2020, focusing on promoting the holistic development and welfare of the Bodoland region.

Several significant decisions were made, including the expansion of the BTC constituency from 40 to 60 seats following the completion of the delimitation process in Assam. Additionally, new villages will be included in the Bodoland Territorial Region, steps will be taken for the rehabilitation of ex-NDFB cadres and timely provision of ex-gratia to the families of Bodoland martyrs. The provincialisation of colleges and schools in the BTR will be expedited, and the concerned departments have been instructed to initiate the process promptly. The meeting also addressed pending cases and under-trials related to NDFB cadres, emphasising the need for their prompt resolution. Furthermore, plans were outlined to streamline the utilisation of special development packages from the central and state governments to facilitate targeted projects and foster sustainable development in the region.

CEM Pramod Boro expressed satisfaction with the meeting, describing it as a fruitful discussion on the progress made in the implementation of the Bodo Peace Accord, 2020. He reiterated the commitment to take strong measures to ensure the well-being and development of the region. Boro highlighted the increase in the BTC constituency to 60 seats as a significant step in line with the spirit of the BTR peace accord.

“We extend our gratitude to our proactive chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, for swiftly addressing the implementation of the clauses of the Bodo Peace Accord. The meeting focused on resolving pending issues concerning the Bodo Society and addressing the concerns of NDFB cadres to promote peace and progress in the BTR,” Boro stated.

He further emphasised that, under the visionary leadership of the dynamic chief minister, the collective efforts in the BTR have set the region on a rapid path of peace, progress, and good governance.