Review meeting in connection to Jhumoir Binandini

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Feb 17: A preparatory and review meeting was held on Monday under the chairmanship of district commissioner Ankur Bharali in connection with the upcoming State-level Jhumoir Binandini (Mega Jhumoir) 2025, scheduled to take place on February 24, at Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati. Chairing the meeting, the district commissioner reviewed the district’s participation and the status of logistical preparations for the central event. It was informed that around 17 buses have been arranged for the transportation of artists and performing teams and they shall move for Guwahati on February 20.

Additionally, tea garden managers and management representatives were instructed to arrange live streaming of the Jhumoir Binandini event across all tea gardens in the district on February 24. The DC emphasised the need for collective efforts to make the event truly celebratory and participatory.

The meeting was attended by additional district commissioner Garga Mohan Das, circle officers of the district, assistant commissioner and nodal officer Nilutpal Chetia, district cultural development officer among others.

