Rising Vegetable Prices Prompt Calls For Government Intervention

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 30: The soaring prices of vegetables in Assam have become a cause of concern, particularly for the economically disadvantaged population. With prices increasing two to three times in just one month, it has become challenging for people to afford their daily meals. In response to this issue, the state president of the National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau (NHRCCB), Nishant Thard, has written a letter to the Assam Food and Civil Supplies minister, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, seeking immediate intervention.

In the letter, the NHRCCB state president highlighted the significant price hike of vegetables and urged the minister to investigate whether middlemen and dishonest stockists are involved in manipulating prices. The organisation expressed surprise at the simultaneous increase in prices of both locally produced and imported goods, as the latter should not be influenced by tax factors. They also raised concerns about the price differences across different areas of the state.

Meanwhile, the state patron of the organisation, Tilak Chand Handique, sent a letter to the Assam Health minister, Keshab Mahanta, regarding the introduction of plastic lentils in the market. Handique referred to a Guwahati High Court order issued on March 17, 2023, which called for the establishment of a special authority in the capital city to conduct random checks on the quality and purity of vegetables. Handique urged the Health minister to take effective action based on this directive. Additionally, Handique proposed implementing similar measures in district headquarters to address the prevalence of counterfeit goods and ensure the application of pesticides and chemical fertilisers is tested, ensuring the provision of pure and healthy food to the people of Assam. The organisation’s patron hoped that these actions would also help regulate stockists and traders in the state.