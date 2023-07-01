Road Conditions In Thowra Constituency Cause Hardship For Locals

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, June 30: Residents of Thowra constituency, under Maharani Panchayat, are grappling with the poor condition of the road connecting Raichai to Rupahibam Chariali.

The dilapidated state of the road has posed significant challenges for locals, particularly those residing in approximately 10 villages. During the rainy season, the road becomes waterlogged, severely impacting students, patients, and the general public.

Frustrated with the situation, the residents took to the streets on Friday, lighting earthen lamps and joss sticks as a symbol of protest against the authorities and the contractor responsible for the road’s maintenance.

They fervently appealed to the chief minister and local MLA to address the issue promptly and initiate repairs without delay.