28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 1, 2023
type here...

Road Conditions In Thowra Constituency Cause Hardship For Locals

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, June 30: Residents of Thowra constituency, under Maharani Panchayat, are grappling with the poor condition of the road connecting Raichai to Rupahibam Chariali.

- Advertisement -

The dilapidated state of the road has posed significant challenges for locals, particularly those residing in approximately 10 villages. During the rainy season, the road becomes waterlogged, severely impacting students, patients, and the general public.

Frustrated with the situation, the residents took to the streets on Friday, lighting earthen lamps and joss sticks as a symbol of protest against the authorities and the contractor responsible for the road’s maintenance.

They fervently appealed to the chief minister and local MLA to address the issue promptly and initiate repairs without delay.

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Ceremony Held To Felicitate Bihu Performers In Haflong

The Hills Times - 0