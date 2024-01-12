16 C
Guwahati
Friday, January 12, 2024
Road damaged within 24 hours of construction in Dibrugarh

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Jan 11: The Lahowal-Jaipur road in Dibrugarh district, constructed with funds from Oil India Limited (OIL), suffered damage within 24 hours due to the poor quality of work. This crucial road, frequently used by over 100 oil tankers daily, faced issues due to substandard construction materials.

Residents of Lahowal expressed concern about the low-quality work, attributing the road’s rapid deterioration to the contractor’s negligence. The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Lahowal regional unit criticised the contractor and demanded blacklisting.

A member of AASU stated that the use of inferior materials poses risks of accidents and urged the concerned department to take strict action against both the contractor and the engineer responsible for the construction. The residents emphasised the need for accountability to avoid potential accidents and further road damage.

