‘Role of stalwarts should be inspiration for re-engagement with neighbouring states’

JORHAT, Feb 23: Chancellor of Nagaland University Samudra Gupta Kashyap delivered the 18th biennial ‘Tulsi Narayan Sarma Memorial Lecture’, at the Jagannath Barooah College (Autonomous), Jorhat, on Saturday on the topic ‘Our Awareness about Our Neighbourhood.’

The lecture was organised under the aegis of Tulsi Narayan Sarma Memorial Trust,

Dr Kashyap, a former noted journalist, and a former Information Commissioner of Assam, said that the ethnic, linguistic and cultural diversity of its neighbourhood provided Assam a uniquely advantageous position.

“Despite the tremendous goodwill towards the state and Assamese culture among the neighbouring states and its people we have failed to acknowledge this and reciprocate in kind,” Kashyap opined.

He said the broad-minded tradition of visionaries like Srimanta Sankardeva, Lakshminath Bezbaroa, Jyotiprasad Agarwalla, Bishnu Prasad Rabha, Dr Bhupen Hazarika should inspire a responsible re-engagement with our historic cultural affinities as global citizens, both with the north-eastern States and the five countries beyond our national borders.

Earlier, the programme began with the ‘Tulsi Vandana’, a musical tribute in Sanskrit paid to Tulsi Narayan Sarma, who was an eminent educationist and the moving spirit behind the establishment of the college (Jagannath Barooah College, popularly known as JB College)

The lecture programme, presided over by Dr Surajit Sharma, vice-principal of the college, was attended by a host of dignitaries, including past and present teachers, students and Sakuntala Devi, daughter of late Tulsi Narayan Sarma. Sakuntala Devi, in her address, spoke of the untiring efforts and sacrifice of her father to establish the college in way back in 1930. The event concluded with the distribution of TN Sarma Memorial Awards to the highest scorer in Sanskrit Honours.

The recipients for the year 2022, 2023 and 2024 were Debasish Kalita, Shrutilekha Bora and Supriya Sahoo respectively. On the occasion, Manik Lal Phukan Trust Memorial Awards were also distributed to the best graduate in Science along with the top scorer in Geography Honours. The best graduate award in Science went to Mahek Sharma, Barsha Gogoi and Ashok Tamuli, all from Zoology department for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively. The recipients from the Geography department were Tribeni Sonowal, Abhigyan Dutta and Suman Priya Bhuyan for the past three consecutive years.