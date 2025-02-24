14 C
Guwahati
Monday, February 24, 2025
type here...

‘Role of stalwarts should be inspiration for re-engagement with neighbouring states’

Former Assam information commissioner delves into cultural significance

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 23: Chancellor of Nagaland University Samudra Gupta Kashyap delivered the 18th biennial ‘Tulsi Narayan Sarma Memorial Lecture’, at the Jagannath Barooah College (Autonomous), Jorhat, on Saturday on the topic ‘Our Awareness about Our Neighbourhood.’

- Advertisement -

The lecture was organised under the aegis of Tulsi Narayan Sarma Memorial Trust,

Related Posts:

Dr Kashyap, a former noted journalist, and a former Information Commissioner of Assam, said that the ethnic, linguistic and cultural diversity of its neighbourhood provided Assam a uniquely advantageous position.

“Despite the tremendous goodwill towards the state and Assamese culture among the neighbouring states and its people we have failed to acknowledge this and reciprocate in kind,” Kashyap opined.

He said the broad-minded tradition of visionaries like Srimanta Sankardeva, Lakshminath Bezbaroa, Jyotiprasad Agarwalla, Bishnu Prasad Rabha, Dr Bhupen Hazarika should inspire a responsible re-engagement with our historic cultural affinities as global citizens, both with the north-eastern States and the five countries beyond our national borders.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, the programme began with the ‘Tulsi Vandana’, a musical tribute in Sanskrit paid to Tulsi Narayan Sarma, who was an eminent educationist and the moving spirit behind the establishment of the college (Jagannath Barooah College, popularly known as JB College)

The lecture programme, presided over by Dr Surajit Sharma, vice-principal of the college, was attended by a host of dignitaries, including past and present teachers, students and Sakuntala Devi, daughter of late Tulsi Narayan Sarma. Sakuntala Devi, in her address, spoke of the untiring efforts and sacrifice of her father to establish the college in way back in 1930. The event concluded with the distribution of TN Sarma Memorial Awards to the highest scorer in Sanskrit Honours.

The recipients for the year 2022, 2023 and 2024 were Debasish Kalita, Shrutilekha Bora and Supriya Sahoo respectively. On the occasion, Manik Lal Phukan Trust Memorial Awards were also distributed to the best graduate in Science along with the top scorer in Geography Honours. The best graduate award in Science went to Mahek Sharma, Barsha Gogoi and Ashok Tamuli, all from Zoology department for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively. The recipients from the Geography department were Tribeni Sonowal, Abhigyan Dutta and Suman Priya Bhuyan for the past three consecutive years. 

12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Cong to hold AICC session in Ahmedabad on April 8-9

The Hills Times -
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers 8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes 10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata 10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World