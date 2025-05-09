Role of Technical Terminology in literary translation discussed in Tezpur University

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, May 8: Tezpur University’s (TU) Department of Assamese, in collaboration with the Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology (CSTT), organised a Two-Day National Seminar on Thursday focusing on the crucial “Role of Technical Terminology in Literary Translation.” Representing CSTT at the seminar were Prof Dhananjay Singh, Member Secretary of the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) and Chairperson of CSTT, and Shahzad Ahmed Ansari, Assistant Director of CSTT.

Delivering the inaugural address, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University, stated that integrating technical terminology within literary translation, particularly within regional languages, helps democratise access to knowledge.

In his lecture, Prof Dhananjay Singh emphasized the inherently tricky nature of translation and underscored the significance of a word’s popularity and the critical need to preserve meaning across languages.Prof. Chandan Kumar Sarma, Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at Tezpur University, further underscored the significant role that translation plays in bridging linguistic and cultural divides, emphasizing its academic and societal relevance.

Shahzad Ahmed Ansari, Assistant Director of CSTT, provided valuable context by outlining the background and the operational framework of the Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology, shedding light on its contributions to the field.

During the occasion, five books published by the TU Publication Centre were also inaugurated. The grant for publishing these books was received from CSTT. Earlier, Juri Dutta, Head of the Department of Assamese at TU and the Programme Coordinator for the seminar, also briefly outlined the ongoing academic endeavors and research being undertaken by the Department of Assamese in this crucial area. The inaugural session also saw the participation of distinguished experts from other prominent universities in the region, including Prof. Satyakam Borthakur from the Department of Assamese at Dibrugarh University and Dr. Dhurjjati Sarma, Assistant Professor in the Department of Modern Indian Languages and Literary Studies at Gauhati University.