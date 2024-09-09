RPF of NF Railway rescues 44 minors and 3 women 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 8: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NF Railway successfully rescued 44 minors and 3 women during ongoing checks and drives conducted from August 16 to 31, 2024 on different trains and railway stations over NF Railway.

From January to July 2024, 456 minors and 42 women were rescued by the RPF of NFR in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Childline/NGOs. The rescued children and women were handed over to the respective Childline/NGOs and GRP for further legal proceedings. Additionally, during the same period, a total of 8 human traffickers were arrested.

In an incident on August 16, 2024, the RPF team at Kishanganj rescued three runaway minor boys at Kishanganj Railway Station. On August 24, 2024, the RPF team at Dibrugarh rescued four runaway minor boys at Dibrugarh Railway Station. The rescued minors were later handed over to the Child Help Line at Kishanganj and Dibrugarh, respectively, for safe custody.

Preventive measures are being taken to act when children in need of care and protection are found on trains and railway premises. The RPF continues its relentless fight against criminals in protecting railway passengers, remaining vigilant for suspected persons involved in human trafficking and the movement of children in suspicious circumstances, such as travelling alone or without a proper guardian.