RPF seizes ganja worth over ₹6.20 lakh

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, Sept 10: In a series of intensified operations against contraband smuggling, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has seized ganja worth over ₹6.20 lakh and apprehended three women and one man involved in its illicit transport.

An official statement released by NFR informed that these actions are part of the force’s ongoing efforts to combat illegal activities along railway premises and ensure passenger safety.

According to the statement, over the past few days, RPF teams carried out multiple successful drives at various locations under NFR jurisdiction.

These operations resulted in the recovery of approximately 59 kilograms of ganja and the arrest of individuals linked to the smuggling network.

On September 9, 2025, the RPF team at the Kamakhya post apprehended one person during a routine check and seized nearly 6 kilograms of ganja valued at around ₹60,000.

The seized items and the individual were subsequently handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Guwahati, for further legal proceedings.

Earlier, on September 8, 2025, a joint operation by the RPF, Dog Squad, and GRP at Agartala led to the recovery of 27 kilograms of unclaimed ganja from a coach panel at the Agartala yard.

The contraband, valued at approximately ₹2.70 lakh, was later transferred to GRP, Agartala, for disposal under the law.

In another major action on September 7, 2025, the RPF team at Dimapur seized about 16.4 kilograms of unclaimed ganja from the B4 compartment of train number 15946.

Valued at around ₹1.64 lakh, the recovered contraband was handed over to GRP, Diphu, for appropriate legal action.

On the same day at Agartala, an RPF team working with the Dog Squad and GRP apprehended two women passengers with a total of 4.69 kilograms of ganja valued at approximately ₹88,400.

The accused and the seized items were transferred to GRP, Agartala, for further action.

On September 6, 2025, another operation at Agartala railway station led to the arrest of a woman carrying 4.180 kilograms of ganja worth about ₹41,800.

The seizure was made during a routine check, and the accused was subsequently handed over to GRP, Agartala, for investigation and prosecution.

The official statement concluded by reiterating the RPF’s vigilance and dedication in curbing crimes such as smuggling, theft, and human trafficking.

It also highlighted the force’s commitment to assisting passengers in distress during their travels.

Rail users are urged to remain alert and report any suspicious activities by dialing the toll-free helpline number 139 for immediate support.

These operations reflect NFR’s resolve to create a safer and more secure environment for railway passengers and staff alike.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
