18 C
Guwahati
Sunday, February 11, 2024
type here...

Rudraveerya Sena forms units in 6 districts of Assam

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Feb 11: Rudraveerya Sena, a right-winged youth organization based in Guwahati, has established its unit in six districts of Assam, namely Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, and Sivasagar.

- Advertisement -

The organization mentioned that the respective district units’ committees would be constituted soon. Currently, the Central Committee members are overlooking these units as in-charges.

Tapobrat Narayan Deb, President (Central) of Rudraveerya Sena, expressed the organization’s commitment to societal change and expanding their reach for effective work towards their cause and ideology.

On January 21, 2024, Rudraveerya Sena and Sanatan Yuva Manch organized a rally attended by over 25,000 people, marking it as the largest non-political religious youth rally in Assam. There are reports of the organization’s potential entry into active politics via association with a political party, but no official statement has been released yet.

Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries
Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries
10 Fastest Animals In World
10 Fastest Animals In World
Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily
Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily
10 Largest Birds In The World
10 Largest Birds In The World
How To Maintain Oral Hygiene
How To Maintain Oral Hygiene
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Mizoram’s top student body cancels school construction plan after government intervention

The Hills Times - 0
Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries 10 Fastest Animals In World Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily 10 Largest Birds In The World How To Maintain Oral Hygiene