Rudraveerya Sena forms units in 6 districts of Assam

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Feb 11: Rudraveerya Sena, a right-winged youth organization based in Guwahati, has established its unit in six districts of Assam, namely Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, and Sivasagar.

The organization mentioned that the respective district units’ committees would be constituted soon. Currently, the Central Committee members are overlooking these units as in-charges.

Tapobrat Narayan Deb, President (Central) of Rudraveerya Sena, expressed the organization’s commitment to societal change and expanding their reach for effective work towards their cause and ideology.

On January 21, 2024, Rudraveerya Sena and Sanatan Yuva Manch organized a rally attended by over 25,000 people, marking it as the largest non-political religious youth rally in Assam. There are reports of the organization’s potential entry into active politics via association with a political party, but no official statement has been released yet.