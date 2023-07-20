Rural Self-Employment Training Institute empowers healthcare skills in rural areas

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, July 19: Sukapha Hospital recently hosted a 13-day training program in collaboration with Rural Self-Employment Training Institute (RSTI) and Punjab National Bank. The initiative aimed to enhance healthcare skills in rural areas and promote self-reliance among rural women. Dr Gautam Das, chief executive officer of Sukapha Hospital, Supriya Das, director, physician Bhaskar Das, Pinki Bordoloi, senior consultant, Punjab National Bank, and resource person Samrita Dutta graced the event.

Dr Gautam Das expressed his satisfaction with the groundbreaking nature of the training, emphasising that it was the first of its kind specifically designed for rural women. He expressed his hope that the program would empower young women in rural areas to become self-reliant and provide valuable services to those in need.

The 13-day training program, conducted at Sukapha Hospital, sought to equip participants with essential skills in the healthcare sector. By organising this initiative in association with Punjab National Bank, the organisers aimed to foster collaboration and support in advancing healthcare expertise in rural communities.

The presence of esteemed individuals like Supriya Das, physician Bhaskar Das, Pinki Bordoloi, and resource person Samrita Dutta added value to the program, enriching the learning experience for all participants. It is expected that this training program will have a lasting impact on the healthcare sector in rural areas, empowering women and contributing to the overall well-being of the community.

