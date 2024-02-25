Sahitya Sabha Members Attend Karbi Literary Body’s Conference

HT Correspondent

DIPHU, Feb 24: Members of various Sahitya Sabhas attended the 32nd annual general conference of Karbi literary body, Karbi Lammet Amei being held at Rongthelu Aklam in Karbi Anglong on Saturday.

The general secretary of Indigenous Tribal Sahitya Sabha, Assam (ITSSA), Kamala Kanta Machahary addressed the open session and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving importance to the languages of Northeast India.

Machahari said, “Thanks to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we welcome the initiative. For the first time after 75 years of the country’s independence the Prime Minister has made the regional languages of the Northeast the medium of education through the implementation of NEP 2020. The dynamic chief minister of the state has implemented it. Thanks again to the Prime Minister.”

He said the KLA has struggled to make Karbi language the medium of instruction. He narrated the initiative taken by ITSSA in engaging with the Modi-led Centre on urging the Prime Minister to make the regional languages of Northeast India the medium of instruction in education.

In the session, persons from various fields were felicitated. Among them were Assam Gaurav Pokhila Lekthepi, folk singer Bina Rongpipi, folk cultural activists Binod Bey, doctor Angjok Kropi and retired teacher Vophong Tokbi. Personalities from the field of sports like Promod Hagjer, Sandam Basumatary, Lakshmi Beypi and Kajir Milikpi and civil servants were also felicitated on the occasion.

They were given a memento and a citation.

President of KLA, Barim Engti, president of Deori Sahitya Sabha Harananda Deori, general secretaryof Rabha Sahitya Sabha Rajkumar Rabha, former president of the Axom Sahitya Sabha Padmashree Rongbong Terang and Dhaneswar Engti were also present on the occasion.