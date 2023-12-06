21 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
type here...

Sali paddy harvest program held in Balipara

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 5: Krishi Vigyan Kendra Sonitpur organised an impactful harvest program for Sali paddy under the APART project at Sengelimora village in Balipara Development Block. The event, conducted with technical support from the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), featured various sessions highlighting modern agricultural practices.

- Advertisement -

Palash Thengal, project associate (APART), initiated the program with a welcome address, emphasising the significance of machinery adoption in rice cultivation. Angana Sarmah, in-charge head of KVK Sonitpur, encouraged farmers to embrace the latest technologies for increased yield and income. She emphasised the importance of quality seeds, seed selection, and treatment mechanisms.

Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, project coordinator, OPIU-APART, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat, elaborated on the ongoing programs under APART, stressing the importance of machinery in crop cultivation for efficiency and cost reduction. Layanmoy Borthakur, agricultural development officer, urged farmers to adopt technologies like mechanical transplanting and demonstrated the use of a mini combine harvester, highlighting time and labour savings.

Gyandip Pandia, business development specialist of IRRI, discussed stress-tolerant rice varieties, while Janmejay Biswal, research technician of IRRI, demonstrated the mini combine harvester’s usage in the field. The program also featured subject matter specialists from KVK Sonitpur and APART staff.

Over 150 farmers attended the program, expressing satisfaction with the showcased technologies, indicating a positive step towards modernising agricultural practices in the region.

- Advertisement -

 

Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!’ to release on April...

The Hills Times - 0
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter 7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin 12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places 7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try