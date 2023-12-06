Sali paddy harvest program held in Balipara

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 5: Krishi Vigyan Kendra Sonitpur organised an impactful harvest program for Sali paddy under the APART project at Sengelimora village in Balipara Development Block. The event, conducted with technical support from the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), featured various sessions highlighting modern agricultural practices.

Palash Thengal, project associate (APART), initiated the program with a welcome address, emphasising the significance of machinery adoption in rice cultivation. Angana Sarmah, in-charge head of KVK Sonitpur, encouraged farmers to embrace the latest technologies for increased yield and income. She emphasised the importance of quality seeds, seed selection, and treatment mechanisms.

Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, project coordinator, OPIU-APART, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat, elaborated on the ongoing programs under APART, stressing the importance of machinery in crop cultivation for efficiency and cost reduction. Layanmoy Borthakur, agricultural development officer, urged farmers to adopt technologies like mechanical transplanting and demonstrated the use of a mini combine harvester, highlighting time and labour savings.

Gyandip Pandia, business development specialist of IRRI, discussed stress-tolerant rice varieties, while Janmejay Biswal, research technician of IRRI, demonstrated the mini combine harvester’s usage in the field. The program also featured subject matter specialists from KVK Sonitpur and APART staff.

Over 150 farmers attended the program, expressing satisfaction with the showcased technologies, indicating a positive step towards modernising agricultural practices in the region.

