Samar Dalani girl shines in GU results

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Aug 4: Devangshi Sarmah, daughter of Kamal Sarmah and Namita Sarmah, residents of Samar Dalani here, has brought laurels to the greater Naduar area by securing third position in the recently declared BA final year examinations under Gauhati University. She appeared for the BA final year examination at Biswanath College with Political Science as her major subject and secured an 8.61 CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) in aggregate, thus earning the bronze medal from the university. She will pursue her master’s in Political Science at Sikkim Central University. Organisations and individuals, including Biswanath College authority, Udayan Kala Parishad, and Late Taranath Sarmah Memorial Library, have conveyed their best wishes to Devangshi on her achievement.