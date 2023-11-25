Sanskritik Mahasangram enthralls Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

KOKRAJHAR, Nov 24: The Sanskritik Mahasangram took center stage on Thursday at the Science College auditorium in Kokrajhar, echoing the cultural vibrancy that defines the state.

The event witnessed active participation from various cultural groups showcasing their talents in events like Bishnu Rabha Sangeet, Bhupen Sangeet, Rabindra Sangeet, Bihu Dance (group), and Folk Dance (group). Participants from diverse backgrounds, including Bodo and Rajbongshi communities, added to the cultural richness of the occasion.

Organized by the Kokrajhar Municipality Board (KMB), the event aimed to foster cultural integration and unearth talent in the cultural domain among the upcoming generations.

The inauguration, graced by Lawrence Islary, MLA of Kokrajhar East LAC, witnessed the presence of Kokrajhar Municipal Board chairperson, Pratibha Brahma, and Kokrajhar circle officer.

- Advertisement -

In his address, MLA Islary emphasized the importance of cultural events in promoting integration among communities. He applauded the organizers for their efforts in bringing together citizens of urban areas through this cultural extravaganza.