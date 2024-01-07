Sanskritik Mahasangram in Biswanath concludes on Saturday

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Jan 6: District level Sanskritik Mahasangram organised by the Biswanath district administration at the Kamalakanta Khetra in Biswanath Chariali concluded on Saturday.

36 teams including more than 300 participants from Biswanath, Behali and Gohpur legislative assembly constituencies participated in the two-day cultural programme.

The second day of the programme began with smrititarpan. A total of 21 teams including 13 Jhumur teams, 2 Karbi teams, 2 Bodo and Mising teams and Nepali, Hajong and Sambalpuri teams showcased their traditional folk dances in the event.

Similarly 15 Bihu teams from the three legislative assembly constituencies enthralled the audienmces with their performances. Singer Dibakar Bora conducted the proceedings, which were attended by Laxmi Saikia, Binoy Kumar Bora, Jiten Saikia, Dibyajyoti Nath, Pranati Bora Keut and Hiren Nath as judges.

The event was also attended by Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur, Biswanath district commissioner Neha Yadav and administrative officer Girish Hazarika among others. On the other hand, tghe Jyoti Sangeet competition will be held on January 17.