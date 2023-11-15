Sarbananda Sonowal Advocates Investing In Children For A Robust Nation

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 14: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday emphasised that children are the greatest asset in building a resilient nation and fostering a happier, healthier humanity in the future. Sonowal, known for his strategic governance, underscores the pivotal role of investing in the well-being and education of children to ensure a prosperous tomorrow.

- Advertisement -

While attending the All Assam Child Drama Competition in Guwahati, Sonowal called for community commitment to shape the future of our children by building on the vital value system foundation of India’s rich heritage.

“It gives me immense pleasure to be part of this wonderful event to commemorate the silver jubilee celebrations of Guwahati Sishu Natya Vidyalaya. Your noble initiative to champion our children’s effort to participate in this drama competition will help our young minds to take the flight of imagination to explore limitless possibilities,” he added.

He further said that in order to foster their delicate but highly imaginative minds, children must be guided to move ahead on the basis of the foundation set by India’s rich heritage with a robust value system.

“Their minds should be carefully caressed with rational thinking, clarity of thought and cultural ethos so that they can move ahead to unlock opportunities to build a better and brighter tomorrow. Children are the best asset of today for a stronger nation, with a happier and healthier humanity tomorrow. This unique platform of Guwahati Sishu Natya Vidyalaya will surely add towards this and give them necessary exposure in creative art to showcase their creativity and talent,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Notably, the parents of the 225 children, who were at the event, also interacted with the Sonowal where the need for climate action was emphasised to preserve and conserve the nature for the future of the children.

Adding further, Sonowal said, “Today, we are standing at the cusp of a major turnaround in human history post pandemic. We have an opportunity as we have realised the urgent need for climate action to conserve and preserve nature for the future of the children”.

“I urge all the parents to instil the intent among your children to this end. Only, with the commitment of the parents’ community, we can make positive turnarounds and help our children to make a beautiful tomorrow. Beyond climate, it is also important that the children are equipped to deal with the complexities of modern world. This can be done with the help of a healthy body, mind and soul, the greatest wealth of any individual. Our rich traditions in Ayurvidya and Yoga provide wonderful platforms to earn healthy body and make them spiritually empowered to develop self consciousness. Government of India is doing many programmes to create awareness in this regard,” Sonowal added.

He also said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has created a value proposition for Yoga for the youth to embrace and accept, adding, “It is imperative that we provide this wonder of India’s rich heritage to the children so that they can move ahead towards a healthier and happier future.”