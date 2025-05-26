Sarbananda Sonowal congratulates citizens as India becomes world’s fourth-largest economy

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, May 25: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, on Sunday congratulated the people of India on the country’s rise as the world’s fourth-largest economy, crediting the achievement to the astute, dynamic, and strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014.

- Advertisement -

Hailing this historic transformation of India in last decade, the Member of Parliament (MP) from Dibrugarh called upon the citizens of the country to commit to the cause of nation building and work sincerely towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has consistently inspired the citizens of the nation through transformative ideas and stories of courage from across the country,” said Sonowal while addressing a gathering at the “Mann Ki Baat” listening event and ‘Tiranga Yatra’ held at Booth No. 112 in West Mandal here.

The Union minister said that listening to today’s address once again left me inspired, adding,”The Prime Minister has urged all citizens to dedicate themselves to building a developed and self-reliant India. Under his leadership, India has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy. We must commit ourselves to taking this journey of growth and prosperity to even greater heights and ultimately achieve Modi ji’s vision of a Viksit Bharat.”

Joining the Tiranga Yatra to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor, Sonowal paid tribute to the valour of India’s armed forces and credited their fearless dedication and PM Modi’s resolute leadership for the mission’s success.

- Advertisement -

Along the route, Sonowal also interacted with rickshaw pullers and labourers to thank them for their service to the society.

“Shramiks are one of the key driving forces of our great nation. Meeting these hardworking individuals is always a source of joy and inspiration for me. I thank them for their hard work towards the service of the society. After interacting with them, I felt encouraged and grateful to this wonderful country where everyone is working towards building a better tomorrow under the dynamic and inspiring leadership of PM Narendra Modi,” he added.

Later in the day, Sonowal unveiled a full-sized statue of the revered Matak monarch, Swargadeo Sarbananda Singha Dev, at Koilabari in Sadiya.

The Union Minister was accompanied by the Assam government ministers, Ranoj Pegu and Prashanta Phukan Ponakan Baruah, MLA, Chabua; Binod Hazarika, MLA, Lahowal along with the chairman of Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), Rituparna Baruah, chairman,, the Assam State Women’s Commission (ASWC), chairperson, Hemprabha Barthakur, the chief executive member (CEM) of Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (SKAC), Tankeswar Sonowal, Dibrugarh District BJP Mahila Morcha president, Mamun Gogoi Mitra, the CEM of Matak Autonomous Council (MAC), David Chetia, and several leaders and members of Matak community organisations, along with local citizens and party workers.

- Advertisement -