26 C
Guwahati
Monday, May 26, 2025
type here...

Sarbananda Sonowal congratulates citizens as India becomes world’s fourth-largest economy

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, May 25: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, on Sunday congratulated the people of India on the country’s rise as the world’s fourth-largest economy, crediting the achievement to the astute, dynamic, and strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014.

- Advertisement -

Hailing this historic transformation of India in last decade, the Member of Parliament (MP) from Dibrugarh called upon the citizens of the country to commit to the cause of nation building and work sincerely towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Related Posts:

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has consistently inspired the citizens of the nation through transformative ideas and stories of courage from across the country,” said Sonowal while addressing a gathering at the “Mann Ki Baat” listening event and ‘Tiranga Yatra’ held at Booth No. 112 in West Mandal here.

The Union minister said that listening to today’s address once again left me inspired, adding,”The Prime Minister has urged all citizens to dedicate themselves to building a developed and self-reliant India. Under his leadership, India has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy. We must commit ourselves to taking this journey of growth and prosperity to even greater heights and ultimately achieve Modi ji’s vision of a Viksit Bharat.”

Joining the Tiranga Yatra to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor, Sonowal paid tribute to the valour of India’s armed forces and credited their fearless dedication and PM Modi’s resolute leadership for the mission’s success.

- Advertisement -

Along the route, Sonowal also interacted with rickshaw pullers and labourers to thank them for their service to the society.

“Shramiks are one of the key driving forces of our great nation. Meeting these hardworking individuals is always a source of joy and inspiration for me. I thank them for their hard work towards the service of the society. After interacting with them, I felt encouraged and grateful to this wonderful country where everyone is working towards building a better tomorrow under the dynamic and inspiring leadership of PM Narendra Modi,” he added.

Later in the day, Sonowal unveiled a full-sized statue of the revered Matak monarch, Swargadeo Sarbananda Singha Dev, at Koilabari in Sadiya.

The Union Minister was accompanied by the Assam government ministers, Ranoj Pegu and Prashanta Phukan Ponakan Baruah, MLA, Chabua; Binod Hazarika, MLA, Lahowal along with the chairman of  Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), Rituparna Baruah, chairman,, the Assam State Women’s Commission (ASWC), chairperson, Hemprabha Barthakur, the chief executive member (CEM) of Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (SKAC), Tankeswar Sonowal, Dibrugarh District BJP Mahila Morcha president, Mamun Gogoi Mitra, the CEM of Matak Autonomous Council (MAC), David Chetia, and several leaders and members of Matak community organisations, along with local citizens and party workers.

- Advertisement -

10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try
10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India
10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Protesters scuffle with security forces near Manipur Raj Bhavan

The Hills Times -
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control 10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India 10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try 10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India 10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty