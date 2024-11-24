17 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Sarbananda Sonowal credits Maha, Assam bypoll victories to PM’s good governance

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Guwahati, Nov 23: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday credited the BJP-led NDA’s win in Maharashtra Assembly election and bypolls in Assam on the brand of good governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also extended his gratitude to the people of both the states for reposing their trust in the alliance.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Modi ji, the transformative policies have won the hearts of the people across the country. The results of today’s assembly elections in Maharashtra and bypolls in Assam are a clear reflection of the people’s trust and confidence in the leadership of Modi ji and the NDA government”, the Union minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement.

Sonowal expressed gratitude to the people for their support in ensuring NDA’s clean sweep of the five seats in Assam Assembly bypolls and also extended his congratulations to the winning candidates.

The BJP leader also acknowledged the contributions of party leaders and workers, who played significant roles in the election campaign.

Sonowal maintained that the new era of governance has ushered in peace and prosperity for the North East region.

“The BJP government has brought about rapid infrastructural development in the North East, reducing travel time between states and opening up new opportunities for growth”, he added. (PTI)

