Sarbananda Sonowal Launches Major Initiatives To Boost Ayurveda, Homeopathy In NE Region

GUWAHATI, Jan 12: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday launched four major initiatives to boost the Ayush sector in the Northeast.

The Union minister of ports, shipping, waterways and ayush inaugurated the first Panchakarma block and a state-of-the-art pharmacology and biochemistry lab at the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) here.

- Advertisement -

He also laid the foundation stones for the permanent campus of the Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy (RRIH) along with the Integrated Ayush Wellness Centre, the first-of-its-kind in the country, at Azara here.

Sonowal praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revamping the traditional system of medicine to strengthen the healthcare delivery system in the country.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the traditional system of medicine has been revamped so that it adds strength to the healthcare delivery system in the country’, Sonowal said.

He emphasised the importance of incorporating centuries-old treatments like Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Homoeopathy, Naturopathy, and Sowa Rigpa into modern medicinal practice.

- Advertisement -

Sonowal believes this integration will result in a powerful integrated medicine that can address physical ailments and promote mental well-being.

Sonowal said the new Panchakarma block and advanced Ayush laboratories will enhance the healthcare delivery system in the region, benefiting the people of Assam and the Northeast.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to completing projects within the stipulated time, as demonstrated by the timely execution of the Panchakarma Block and pharmacology and biochemistry lab.

Sonowal expressed confidence that under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, the permanent campus of the Regional Research Centre for Homoeopathy and India’s first Integrated Ayush Wellness Centre will be completed on time.

- Advertisement -

He also mentioned the Centre’s consideration of elevating the Central Ayurveda Research Institute to a national institute.

The event was attended by Assam health and family welfare minister Keshab Mahanta, Guwahati Lok Sabha MP Queen Oja, MLAs Atul Bora and Ramendra Narayan Kalita, and senior officials. (PTI)