Sarbananda Sonowal plans Digboi refinery expansion

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 19: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced plans on Friday to increase the capacity of Digboi refinery as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a self-reliant Assam, said an official statement.

As per the statement, Sonowal highlighted the historic significance of the Digboi refinery, Asia’s oldest oil refinery, and emphasised its importance to the region’s economy.

”Digboi Municipality and Makum Municipality are pivotal in driving comprehensive infrastructure development in their respective areas. The government has prioritized the enhancement of these heritage zones, with Digboi Municipality earning national acclaim. Efforts are also underway to expand the capacity of Digboi Refinery, Asia’s oldest oil refinery,” the statement quoted Sonowal as saying.

The Union minister highlighted Dibrugarh’s historical prosperity, noting its status as one of India’s wealthiest districts even before independence. The region’s abundant resources, including tea, coal, wood, and petroleum, have historically contributed to its economic significance.

Reflecting on past administrations, Sonowal credited the revitalisation of Dibrugarh to proactive measures undertaken during the Vajpayee and Modi administrations. These efforts have improved connectivity across rail, road, air, and waterways, fostering industrial growth and youth employment in the region.

“Under PM Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ agenda, our goal is to elevate Assam’s infrastructure alongside Dibrugarh to unprecedented heights,” Sonowal affirmed.

Highlighting youth empowerment as pivotal to the nation’s progress, Sonowal stressed initiatives in technology, employment, and skill development.

In a significant move towards local governance, Sonowal was sworn in as an ex-officio member of the Digboi and Makum municipalities.