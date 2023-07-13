25.2 C
Sattriya dance workshop in Jagiroad

HT Correspondent

Jagiroad, July 12: A Sattriya dance workshop is set to take place in Jagiroad from July 16, organised by the Jagiroad Sattriya Sangeet Vidyalaya. The workshop will be held at the premises of Jagiroad Higher Secondary School.

The inauguration of the workshop will be done by assistant professor Dolly Thakuria, a renowned Sattriya artist and faculty member at Sonapur College. The session will also feature Reema Devi, a recognised dancer from the Environmental Art department of Dibrugarh University, who will serve as the resource person.

Interested students are invited to register their names at the venue starting from 10:00 am on July 16.

For further information and inquiries, interested students can reach out to Dr Khagen Sarma, the principal of Sattriya Sangeet Vidyalaya, at phone number 9401241794.

