SBI distributes cheque amongst SHGs in Kokrajhar

Assam
Updated:
HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 7: The State Bank of India (SBI), Kokrajhar branch on Friday celebrated the International Women’s Day with a cheque distribution ceremony and free health camp at the bank complex premises in Kokrajhar.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the State Bank of India, Kokrajhar branch organised a cheque distribution ceremony for Self Help Group(SHG) borrowers.

In addition to that, a Free Health Camp was also set up for the borrowers and all the women customers inside the Bank premises, done in collaboration with joint director of Health Services, Kokrajhar.

A total of 70 women customers and staff members availed the benefit of the health camp.

 The distribution ceremony was attended by almost 100 SHG borrowers and the event was graced by district project manager, Bichitra Birya Narzary who handed over the cheques to the beneficiaries along with other State Bank officials.

The event also saw a well attended gathering of the customers and SHG members from different areas of the district that led to a good response from the participants.

Firstcry.com opens store in Margherita

