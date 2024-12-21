SBI donates two body carrying vans to PathikHT Bureau

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 20: State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday donated two body carrying vehicles to Pathik after getting impressed with their initiative named MUKTIPATH, said an official statement.

As per the statement, the launching ceremony of the dead body carrying vans occurred at Guwahati Medical Ground (GMC) Dispur 11 am.

“Observing the service of Pathik trough project MUKTIPATH SBI had donated two numbers of Dead body Carrying Vans, for the service of the community,” the statement added.

PATHIK’s ongoing and well-known Initiative named MUKTIPATH – which is a project for the poor and needy people at their last journey of their inmates or loved ones. Presently this Muktipath is taken to all parts of Assam covering all community of people.