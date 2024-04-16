School administration provides house to meritorious students in Jorhat

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 15: Bohag Bihu turned out to be a very joyous occasion for Rajen Pator and his two daughters as they got a new home on the occasion.

Pator and his daughters lived in a makeshift house in the Rajoi village in Jorhat as their financial condition is not sound. When his daughters did not attend the Moheswar Borkotoky Higher Secondary School in Pirakota for a few days, the headmistress of the school Marina Begum accompanied by a few teachers visited their house. Both the girls are reportedly good in academics.

When the teachers arrived at Pator’s house, they were shocked to see its dilapidated state. The school administration then took the decision to construct a house for the family, so that their financial problems did not hamper in the education of the girls.

The school administration constructed a house made of tin and bamboo for the family in Rajoi village. The headmistress of the school formally handed over the keys of the house to Pator and his family on April 13. Several local residents and teachers of the Moheswar Borkotoky Higher Secondary School were present on the occasion. This gesture on the part of the school administration has drawn much praise from the residents of Jorhat district.