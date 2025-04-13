24 C
SDPO Assault Row: DGP orders inquiry

GUWAHATI, April 12: Assam DGP Harmeet Singh on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the alleged assault of a student leader by a police officer at Jonai in Dhemaji district, an official said.

Advisor of Jonai Regional unit of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Chandra Kanta Baruah was allegedly dragged from outside a temple, where he and a friend was attending a devotional programme, and taken to an undisclosed location where he was severely beaten up allegedly by sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Surjya Kanta Morang on Friday night.

Baruah received injuries in several parts of his body and was taken to the police station in an unconscious state.

He was later taken to a hospital at Jonai where the doctors referred him to the Assam Medical College Hospital in Dibrugarh.

Baruah’s condition was stated to be critical, according to doctors attending on him.

Following the incident, members of several students’ organisations, including AASU, staged a protest outside the police station demanding action against the SDPO.

The DGP has ordered an ‘immediate inquiry’ by Inspector General of Police (Operations) Jitmol Doley. (PTI)

