Seminar on Fathea-E-Dowaz to be held

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Sept 26: A two-day celebration of Prophet Muhammad’s birth and death anniversary, known as Fathea-E-Dowaz-Daham, and Edd-E-Milad-un-Nabi, will be held at Iddgah Maidan in Garaham Bazar on October 7, 2023.

The first day of the program will include activities such as a quiz competition, recitation of the Quran, and Nate-e-Rosul (poetry praising the Prophet) among children and students from different Zamats (Muslim communities).

On the second day of the celebration, a seminar will be held with the topic “Misuse and Ignorance About the Principles of Islam as the Root Causes of the Rise of Islamic Phobia in the World.”

The seminar will feature Rajib Handique, the Head of the Department of History, and Dr. Adil-ul-yasin, a former professor of Political Science at Dibrugarh University, as resource persons. Dr. Chandan Sharma, Head of the Department at Dibrugarh University, will officially release a souvenir called “Shaku” during the event.