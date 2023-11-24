Seminar On NEP 2020 Marks Educational Discussion At THB College

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Nov 23: The teachers unit of Tyagbir Hem Baruah College, in collaboration with the Sonitpur zone of Assam College Teachers Association (ACTA), recently organised a seminar on ‘NEP 2020: Its Successful Initiation in Assam’. The event was held in conjunction with the Platinum Jubilee of Assam College Teachers Association and the Diamond Jubilee of Tyagbir Hem Baruah College.

Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta, the academic advisor of the government of Assam, served as the chief guest. Prof Mahanta delved into how the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is poised to contribute to the evolution of a knowledge-based society. He emphasised the NEP’s role in acquainting students with India’s rich cultural heritage, which has had a profound impact on the thought and culture of other Asian countries. Prof Mahanta highlighted the NEP’s aim to create skilled individuals, fostering a more productive and economically vibrant society. He also urged institutions to revive the ‘Professor of Practice’ system to benefit students by tapping into the knowledge, expertise, and experience of individuals excelling in different fields.

Padma Hazarika, MLA of Sootea LAC, emphasised the NEP’s role in making students economically independent, enabling them to generate employment opportunities for others and be self-reliant. Dr Ajit Hazarika, the college principal, inaugurated the seminar, providing insights into the college’s initiatives for the successful implementation of the NEP and the challenges faced by institutions, such as a shortage of teachers and infrastructure.

Former office bearers of the Sonitpur zone of the association were felicitated during the event. The program, commenced with the college anthem performance by Nibedita Bharali, was presided over by Rajeswar Bodo, president of the Sonitpur zone, ACTA. Sumanta Rajbanshi, coordinator of IQAC, anchored the program, and the vote of thanks was extended by Dr Tulsi Upadhayay, secretary of the teachers’ unit. The seminar provided a platform for valuable discussions on the NEP 2020 and its implementation in the educational landscape.