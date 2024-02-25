Seminar On Sex Workers, Their Children Held At Tezpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Feb 24: Eight Brothers Social Welfare Society organized a seminar on the topic ‘Sex workers and their children with special focus on legal, educational, health, and occupational challenges’ at the Asamiya Club in Tezpur in Sonitpur district.

The seminar held on Friday was supported by the National Commission for Women.

The seminar organized with special focus on legal, educational, health and occupational issues faced by the sex workers and their children, was graced by a host of dignitaries including principal of the Tezpur Law college Dulumoni Nath, ex-chairperson of Child Welfare Committee Kanakeswar Sharma, social worker DCPU Harshajyoti Phukan, member of the Child Welfare Committee Bornali Sarmah Baruah and Sonitpur district social welfare officer Rubi Kalita.

Three noted personalities from different fields respectively Sibbir Ahmed Osmani, head of the department of Haji Anfar Ali College, Doboka, cluster programme manager of DISHA, Sonitpur Indra Kanta Karki and Assam State Aids control society member and advocate Chandamita Chowdhury graced the occasion as resource persons and analysed in-depth on the issue. Tonoya Borah and Chandan Kumar Nath, both research associates of the Tezpur University presented their papers on the issue.

The resource persons while delivering their discourse on the issue, urged all concerned to come forward to feel the tragedy of sex workers, who are often ostracized by the society. Earlier, in his welcome address Kukil Borah, founder president and current chief advisor of Eight Brothers Social Welfare Society and assistant professor of the department of management of KC Das Commerce College spoke on the importance of the event.