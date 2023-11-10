21 C
Senior Congress leader from Assam Suresh Bora resigns from party

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 10: Suresh Bora, a senior Congress leader from Assam, resigned from the party’s primary membership. A large number of supporters accompanied him during his resignation. Bora, the ex-President of the Nagaon district Congress, decided to resign from his position on Thursday night.

On Friday morning, at his Itachali residence, he announced his resignation to all the leaders of the Barhampur Assembly Constituency and workers who were invited by him. It has been reported that Bora has sent his resignation letter to the party’s top leaders, but it is not clear to whom the letter was sent.

In the 2021 assembly elections, Bora was defeated by BJP’s Jitu Goswami with a slim margin of 751 votes in the Barhampur constituency.

Bora’s significant contribution was evident in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where he played a key role in Pradyut Bordoloi’s victory in the Nagaon constituency. His recent departure has triggered concerns in the local political circles, as Congress is working on bolstering its stronghold in the region.

