Sensitisation cum awareness program on ‘Importance of Early Intervention Services’ held in Tezpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Oct 5: An important Sensitisation Cum Awareness Program on the ‘Importance of Early Intervention Services’ was conducted for ASHA Workers and Anganwadi Workers in Sonitpur district. The program, organized by NIEPID, took place at Darrang College in Tezpur.

Dr. Gaya Prasad Agarwal, DDC (Deputy Development Commissioner) of Sonitpur, Bijumoni Hazarika, DPO (District Program Officer), IE (Inclusive Education), Sonitpur, and Dr. Polashmani Saikia, Principal of Darrang College, were among the dignitaries who attended the event as Chief Guest and Guests of Honor.

The program aimed to sensitize and raise awareness about the significance of Early Intervention Services for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in community settings. The sessions covered various aspects, including Cross-Disability Early Intervention Services, the management of PwIDs (Persons with Intellectual Disabilities), therapeutic interventions, and an overview of schemes and benefits available for PwDs.

A total of 148 ASHA and Anganwadi Workers participated in the program, which provided valuable insights and information to grassroots-level workers to better serve the needs of Persons with Disabilities in the community.