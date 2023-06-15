25 C
Sensitisation Workshop On Tobacco Control Held In Tezpur

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
TEZPUR, June 14: A DLCC cum District Sensitisation Workshop on Tobacco Control was successfully organised on Wednesday in Tezpur. The event was jointly organised by the District Tobacco Control Cell, Sonitpur, and the District Health Society Sonitpur, with support from the International Union Against Tuberculosis & Lung Disease.

The meeting, held for the occasion, was presided over by deputy commissioner of Sonitpur, Deba Kumar Mishra. Among the dignitaries present were Dr Jiauddin Ahmed, joint director of Health Services; Twahir Alom, ADC Health; Barsha Talukdar, AC I/c DAWO; representatives from the health department and other stakeholders; members from Brahma Kumari Iswarya Vidyalaya; assistant manager of DICC, Sonitpur; DTO Sonitpur; assistant commissioner of sales tax; district agriculture officer; superintendent of KCH, and other NGO partners.

During the workshop, the attendees resolved to focus on strengthening cessation facilities, making office premises tobacco-free, promoting tobacco-free education institutions, and enhancing enforcement activities throughout the year.

The aim is to create a comprehensive tobacco control environment and protect the community from the harmful effects of tobacco use.

