Monday, December 18, 2023
Seventh edition of Tihar Samaroh held at Fateki

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Dec 17: The Sootea Regional Committee of the All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union (AAGSU) organised the seventh edition of Tihar Bidai Samaroh at Fateki in the southern part of Sootea. The day-long program included Deusi, Bhaili, and Sangini competitions following the inaugural and felicitation sessions.

Twenty-five teams from various parts of the greater Sootea area participated in the Deusi, Bhaili, and Sangini competitions. Sunil Sutar and Prakash Khanal, president and secretary of Biswanath district AAGSU, Prem Chetey, Ghanalal Biswakarma, Anup Sarma, Bholanath Chetry, and other dignitaries attended the event.

The proceedings of the day-long program were conducted by Ajoy Karki, Dhiraj Bhandary, Yadav Pandey, and Chakrapani Karki.

 

