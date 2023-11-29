26 C
Several injured in road accident in Kachugaon

GOSSAIGAON, Nov28: In a tragic road accident that took place at Kachugaon National Highway- 31 (C), a passenger bus collided with a truck, where 10 passengers sustained serious injuries on Tuesday evening.

The truck bearing registration no HR-58C-5324 was heading towards Srirampur when it collided with the bus bearing registration no AS12-T-5737, which was on the way to Guwahati.

Manish Khan, the driver of the truck rescued in critical condition and referred to Kokrajhar Civil Hospital for better treatment.

Following the accident, police rushed to the spot and took the injured to hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Hiren Kumar Deka, SDPO, Gossaigaon reached the spot and started an investigation as to how the accident took place and so on.

