Guwahati
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Severe fog to envelope northeastern states, Guwahati to face chilly mornings: IMD

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 17: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted severe fog across the Northeastern states, including Assam, for the upcoming days.

The IMD, in its official statement, has noted that the weather will likely remain dry over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. Dense fog is expected to occur at isolated pockets over these states.

For Guwahati and nearby areas, the IMD predicts fog or mist in the morning, followed by a clear sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Guwahati are forecasted to be 26°C and 12°C respectively.

The IMD also mentioned that the lowest minimum temperature in the post-monsoon season this year was 11.5°C, recorded on December 16, 2023.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
