Severe fog to envelope northeastern states, Guwahati to face chilly mornings: IMD

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 17: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted severe fog across the Northeastern states, including Assam, for the upcoming days.

- Advertisement -

The IMD, in its official statement, has noted that the weather will likely remain dry over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. Dense fog is expected to occur at isolated pockets over these states.

For Guwahati and nearby areas, the IMD predicts fog or mist in the morning, followed by a clear sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Guwahati are forecasted to be 26°C and 12°C respectively.

The IMD also mentioned that the lowest minimum temperature in the post-monsoon season this year was 11.5°C, recorded on December 16, 2023.