Severe fog to envelope northeastern states, Guwahati to face chilly mornings: IMD

HT Digital,
Guwahati, Dec 17: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted severe fog across the Northeastern states, including Assam, for the upcoming days.
The IMD, in its official statement, has noted that the weather will likely remain dry over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. Dense fog is expected to occur at isolated pockets over these states.
For Guwahati and nearby areas, the IMD predicts fog or mist in the morning, followed by a clear sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Guwahati are forecasted to be 26°C and 12°C respectively.
The IMD also mentioned that the lowest minimum temperature in the post-monsoon season this year was 11.5°C, recorded on December 16, 2023.